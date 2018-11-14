NEW YORK - Congratulations to Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker on winning the 2018 National League Manager of the Year Award!
The Braves skipper beat out Milwaukee's Craig Counsell and Colorado's Bud Black for the honor.
It is the second award for the Braves this postseason after phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. was named 2018 National League Rookie of Year.
It is the first time a Braves manager has won the award since Bobby Cox took it home in 2005. Cox won the award three times in his career.
The Braves announced last month a new two-year contract for Snitker, who has been with the Braves organization for 43 seasons.
In 2018, Snitker led the Braves to a 90-72 record and their first NL East Division title in five years.
Snitker isn't the only Atlanta manager to win league honors this season. Atlanta United manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino was named MLS Coach of the Year on Tuesday too.
