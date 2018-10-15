ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that the organization has agreed to terms on a two-year contract for manager Brian Snitker.
The contract does include a third-year club option for 2021.
Snitker took over as manager for the Braves in 2016 and led the team to their first National League East Division title in five years this season.
Here is the full statement from the Atlanta Braves:
The Atlanta #Braves and manager Brian Snitker have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season: pic.twitter.com/CsReyEyU9x— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 15, 2018
Snitker has been with the Braves organization for 43 seasons, including three seasons as manager for Triple-A club in Gwinnett.
The National League "Manager of the Year" candidate, who turns 63 on Wednesday, owns a 221-227 (.493) record in his two-plus seasons.
