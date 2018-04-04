0 Arthur Blank: ‘No timetable' for Matt Ryan's contract extension

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is sure the organization will keep quarterback Matt Ryan. On Tuesday in an email to Jeff Schultz of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, however, he insisted that there is no set timetable to extend Ryan’s contract.

"The most direct and honest answer is: no need to worry, good conversations are happening, they are positive and there's no timetable for this," Blank said.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff told 680 The Fan that the Falcons are “close” to deal with the record-setting quarterback, according to the team’s website.

“We continue to have ongoing dialogue with Matt’s representatives on a contract extension,” Dimitroff said. “It remains our primary focus this offseason, and we continue to get closer every day. It can be a lengthy process as you work through a major deal like this, but all of our conversations are productive and continue to move the process forward.”

In 2018, Ryan is expected to make $19.25 million and count $21.65 million against the team's salary cap, per Over The Cap. If sides can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal, his franchise tender in 2019 would be about $26 million, with another $31.2 million in 2020.

Ryan is hoping to secure a major deal in comparison to the deal Kirk Cousins received, one in which the quarterback earned a contract worth $84 million guaranteed.

Last season, the 10-year veteran quarterback threw for 4,095 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Ryan has thrown for 41,796 yards, 260 touchdowns and 126 interceptions in 158 games in his NFL career.

