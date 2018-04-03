  • MASTERS 2018: Groupings, tee times announced for first two rounds of The Masters

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    Augusta, Ga. - Tee times and groupings for the 2018 Masters Tournament have been released. 

    Follow Channel 2’s sports director Zach Klein for the latest coverage from the Masters 2018 at Augusta National

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Tiger Woods will tee off Thursday at 10:42 a.m. Phil Mickelson will tee off at 1:27 p.m., Rory McIlroy at 1:38 p.m., and Jordan Spieth at 1:49 p.m..

     

    Other notable golfers tee times include Zach Johnson at 10:31 a.m., Sergio Garcia at 10:53 a.m., Bubba Watson at 11:04 a.m., and Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson at 2 p.m. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MASTERS 2018: Groupings, tee times announced for first two rounds of The Masters