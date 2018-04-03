Augusta, Ga. - Tee times and groupings for the 2018 Masters Tournament have been released.
Follow Channel 2’s sports director Zach Klein for the latest coverage from the Masters 2018 at Augusta National
TRENDING STORIES:
- MASTERS PREVIEW: The world's best golfers set their sights on the Green Jacket
- MASTERS '18: Facts & figures for the 1st major of the year
- Column: Chaos at the Champions Dinner: Where to sit?
Tiger Woods will tee off Thursday at 10:42 a.m. Phil Mickelson will tee off at 1:27 p.m., Rory McIlroy at 1:38 p.m., and Jordan Spieth at 1:49 p.m..
Thursday's opening round tee-times at #themasters— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 3, 2018
Tiger: 10:42 am
Phil: 1:27 pm
Rory: 1:38 pm
Spieth: 1:49 pm pic.twitter.com/acEhdHlreO
Groupings and tee times for the first two rounds of the #themasters have been announced. https://t.co/E9C3FRDhd1 pic.twitter.com/yuuB8ryaqR— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 3, 2018
Other notable golfers tee times include Zach Johnson at 10:31 a.m., Sergio Garcia at 10:53 a.m., Bubba Watson at 11:04 a.m., and Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson at 2 p.m.
April 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}