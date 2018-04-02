0 MASTERS 2018: The World's best golfers prepare for Masters at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s nothing like taking in the beauty of the spring each year while watching the best golfers in the world compete in the Masters Tournament for the ultimate green jacket.

Few golfers are privileged to get a chance to earn the highly coveted jacket. For those legendary golfers who win, however, the dramatic finishes and emotional moments will last a lifetime and will forever be remembered in the long tradition of great golfers who came before them.

The 85th Masters Tournament begins Thursday at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Follow Channel 2’s sports director Zach Klein for the latest coverage from the Masters 2018 at Augusta National

It’s #Masters week!

Check out the new Main Golf shop that awaits those lucky enough to visit Augusta National this week pic.twitter.com/fB9pr4Fqf2 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 1, 2018

Latest pod with @JeffSchultzAJC and @ajc legend Steve Hummer -Masters preview

Who wins.. best hole.. best food item.. https://t.co/cPQUjxlmeW — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 2, 2018

Another chapter of captivating moments and unforgettable finishes on the course will be documented in the first major PGA tournament for 2018.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are five things to look for today at #themasters. https://t.co/sOFt44U4FC — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018

With the tournament only days away, it is only right for one to reminisce about last year’s breathtaking ending as Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to earn his first Masters title and his first major championship for his career. Garcia shot 9 under par to claim the title.

A year in the life of the Green Jacket. Around the world with @TheSergioGarcia. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xZMtmteU09 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018

Can Garcia repeat again? That remains to be seen. With so much talent surrounding Garcia that include Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy to name a few, this year’s level of competition will be no different.

In fact, it could be much more competitive than in recent years due to the resurgence of Tiger Woods. After his runner-up finish at the Valspar Championship and his performance at Bay Hills, Woods will be competing for his fifth green jacket, tied for second all-time for the most Master Tournament championships with the great Arnold Palmer.

Only Jack Nicklaus has more Master titles than both Palmer and Woods with six.

The last time Woods won the Masters was in 2005, when he shot 12 under par to win the tournament. Since then, other American golfers to win the Masters include Phil Mickelson (2006, 2010), Zach Johnson (2007), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Challenging shots present themselves practically everywhere at #themasters.https://t.co/8auOnHAxBz — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018

Players begin arriving on Monday and Tuesday. Full competition for this year’s Masters will be broadcasted from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tee times, which usually begin around 8 a.m., will be released prior to each day. The final day of the tournament will be broadcasted from to 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.