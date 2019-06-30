Acuna will compete in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game

Days after he learned he will start in his first All-Star Game, Ronald Acuna Jr. has earned a spot in the Home Run Derby.
Teammate and fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman competed in the derby last year.
Acuna, Freeman and rookie Mike Soroka will represent the Braves in the All-Star team.
Let’s rock 😎#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/NBVr4A21yj— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 30, 2019
[RELATED: Freeman, Acuna will start in MLB All-Star game]
Acuna joins the following players in the Home Run Derby who have been confirmed:
- Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers .
Regarded as one of the best young players in the majors, Acuna will participate in his first All-Star Game. The outfielder will be the youngest Brave to start an All-Star game.
The Home Run Derby has been part of the All-Star Game since 1985. Acuna will become only the fifth Brave to participate.
Chipper Jones competed when Atlanta hosted the 2000 All-Star Game at Turner Field. Gary Sheffield earned a spot in the 2003 derby in Chicago and Andruw Jones competed two years later in Detroit.
Freeman faced off against Bryce Harper in last year's derby in Washington.
The Home Run Derby will held July 8 with the All-Star Game set for July 9 in Cleveland.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tyler Perry's former Georgia mansion still up for sale year later - now for $21M
- Man dead after brawl breaks out at popular sports bar, police say
- Woman who snapped photo of man sleeping in McDonald's meets him to apologize
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}