0 Freeman, Acuna will start in MLB All-Star game

CHICAGO - The Braves have two starters for the National League in the 2019 All-Star game after MLB announced the results Thursday night of its inaugural starters election.

Freddie Freeman was voted the starting first baseman, while Ronald Acuna was elected one of the starting outfielders.

The Braves had seven players eligible for starters honors, tying the Cubs for most in the NL. Each position produced three finalists after the standard round of voting.

Acuna is hitting .287 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs. Regarded as one of baseball’s best young talents, this is the 21-year-old’s first All-Star selection. Acuna will be the youngest Brave to start an All-Star game.

He’ll be joined by the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and the Brewers’ Christian Yelich in the starting outfield.

Freeman was voted to his fourth midsummer classic. The Braves’ face of the franchise arguably is having his best offensive season.

Freeman, 29, is hitting .313/.399/.595 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs. He edged Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo and Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell for starting honors.

It’s the second consecutive season Freeman was elected the NL’s starting first baseman. He hit fourth and went 0-for-2 in last year’s game.

Freeman will be the first Braves player to make consecutive starts in an All-Star game since Chipper Jones in 2000-01. He’s the first Braves first baseman to do so since Fred McGriff in 1995-96.

These likely won’t be the Braves’ only All-Stars. Any of their five other starters election finalists could be chosen: second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Dansby Swanson, third baseman Josh Donaldson, catcher Brian McCann, outfielder Nick Markakis.

The Braves also could have a pitcher on the team, with Mike Soroka (2.07 ERA) the leading candidate.

The All-Star game is scheduled for July 9 in Cleveland.

