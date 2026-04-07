2026 Masters Tournament: ‘Gnome mere’ piece of merchandise

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A much beloved Masters Tournament tradition could see retirement after this year’s rounds.

For fans, it’s gnome mere piece of merchandise.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo was on the green where Masters fans and patrons teed off about the possibility the much-loved tradition could be retired.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The patrons Mastrangelo spoke to said a wait to get a gnome could sometimes be hours-long.

One woman told Channel 2 Action News they hadn’t gotten a gnome and they had waited in line since 8 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

That’s right, for collectors looking for their part in a long-running tradition, finding a Masters figure is more than an adventure, it’s also a test of patience.

The 10-year tradition of having a garden variety souvenir started in 2016 when Masters organizers wanted to give VIPs a special prize, and they scored a hole in one.

Now, finding a gnome figure can end up an albatross, in the omen sense, rather than just a lucky double eagle.

The best angle of approach? Heading to the North Shop at Augusta National.

But for this year’s batch of handmade ceramics, it may be too late to get one, and it’s uncertain if the more than garden variety figures are here to stay.

While the $50 gnomes are hard to find, and can auction off for hundreds, the joy it brings to those lucky enough to get one is priceless.

For now, officials haven’t confirmed if the gnomes will be gone for good, or may still make a return, but patrons want them to stay on the course.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group