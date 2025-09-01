Local Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: Sweet Dreams & Smooth Flights with Ella Jayne & Airplane Pockets

28 August, 2025

Sweet Dreams & Smooth Flights with Ella Jayne & Airplane Pockets

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Better Bedding & Smarter Travel


Upgrade your space and your travel routine with two comfort must-haves—at prices you won’t find anywhere else. From dreamy bedding to clever travel gear, our deals make it easy to treat yourself (or someone else) without the splurge.


Ella Jayne

Deal: $99.99 - $139.99

Retail: $179.99 - $219.99

(While supplies last)

UP TO 44% Off

Upgrade your sleep with Ella Jayne’s 100% Cotton Sateen Sheet Set. Soft, breathable, and beautifully made, these sheets bring a touch of luxury to your everyday routine. With a smooth feel and classic style, they’re a must-have for cozy nights—and even better with our exclusive limited-time deal!

Shop now

Airplane Pockets

Deal: $19.99

Retail: $29.99

(While supplies last)

33% Off

Say goodbye to messy, germy tray tables and hello to hassle-free travel with Airplane Pockets! This clever, washable tray table cover slips right on and gives you four handy pockets to keep your phone, snacks, water bottle, and more within easy reach. Perfect for staying organized (and a little cleaner) on every flight — and right now, you can grab yours at a special deal for a limited time. Don’t miss it!

Shop now
