Local Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Duo for a Safer, Cleaner Home

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals
Local Steals & Deals (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

1 April, 2026

The Ultimate Duo for a Safer, Cleaner Home

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Smart Solutions for a Seamless Home


Upgrade your home’s IQ and its curb appeal in one go with this week’s exclusive essentials. We’ve paired the revolutionary SnapPower GuideLight—the outlet cover that doubles as a built-in nightlight—with the professional-grade power of Campanelli’s Pro Series Stain Remover. Whether you’re illuminating dark hallways or tackling a sudden spill, these "set-it-and-forget-it" solutions are designed to make your daily routine effortless. Shop our limited-time deals and see why thousands of customers have made these "must-haves."


Snap Power

Deal: $33.00

Retail: $44.00

(While supplies last)

25%Off

Stop sacrificing your outlet space for bulky plug-in nightlights. The SnapPower GuideLight 2 features patented prong technology that draws power directly from the outlet, allowing you to simply snap the cover into place for automatic, energy-efficient path lighting. It’s the sleek, modern way to keep your hallways and bathrooms safe without an electrician or a single battery.

Shop now

CAMPANELLI

Deal: $17.50

Retail: $25.00

(While supplies last)

30%Off

Don't let a spill turn into a permanent eyesore. Campanelli’s Pro Series Stain Remover was originally developed for professional cleaning services to emulsify and lift dirt, grease, wine, and pet messes on contact. With its unique "Point & Spray" aerosol, you can blast away stains while standing upright—no bending or scrubbing required. Available in single cans or high-value 2-packs, you want to keep them on hand!

Shop now
Past Steals and Deals:

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