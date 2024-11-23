Millions in US battle neurological conditions, advocates ask Congress for investments in prevention

WASHINGTON — More than three billion people around the world live with a neurological condition.

This week, members of U.S. Congress heard from medical experts about the urgent need to invest more in treating and researching conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and autism, which affect millions of Americans.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Samantha Manning broke down the testimony, and what advocates are seeking, from the Capitol.

Whether it’s newborn babies or senior citizens, millions of Americans, and even more internationally, live with neurological conditions that affect their ever day lives, or put them at risk.

Members of a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee heard from experts about the need for research and resources to diagnose and treat a variety of brain diseases.

“Brain health is overlooked and misunderstood,” New Jersey Rep. Adam Smith said.

Speaking to lawmakers, doctors said the more than 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s continue to live with the disease, affecting their memory and ability to do daily tasks.

“As a doctor, I’ve seen actually, and as an internist I’m acutely aware of, how Alzheimer’s disease and dementia affect not only the patient but also the impact it has on the caregivers and the family,” California Rep. Ami Bera said.

The conversation at the hearing also focused on a common childhood condition known as hydrocephalus, which can be deadly. Those who survive the condition can be left with neurological disabilities if it goes untreated.

“The good news is that it’s treatable. The bad news is that children in much of the world either get suboptimal treatment or no treatment at all,” Dr. Benjamin Wharf, of Neurokid, said.

Witnesses at the hearing called on members of Congress to invest more in international efforts to improve brain health, including in low-income countries where many people are unable to get the treatment they need.

There’s a proposal going through Congress right now called the Global Brain Health Act, which would provide international support to address conditions like Alzheimer’s, autism and hydrocephalus.

