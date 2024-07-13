Lawmakers push for FDA to approve MDMA for new veteran mental health treatment

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers are pushing the Food and Drug Administration to approve using MDMA, also known as ecstasy, as a treatment for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The push comes after an FDA advisory committee voted against recommending the controversial drug for approval in June.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Candice Cole spoke with supporters, and opponents, of the use of MDMA for treatment to learn more as the treatment remains unavailable.

Using psychedelics to treat PTSD is controversial, but it’s gaining support from veterans and a variety of lawmakers.

However, the lawmakers in favor of the treatment say the FDA is ignoring data that shows MDMA and other psychedelic substances work well as a way to treat PTSD.

Still, the FDA advisory committee says more research is needed, even though clinical trial data shows the drugs have been highly effective in reducing symptoms of PTSD. In June, the committee voted 10-1 against approving the use of MDMA and other psychedelics for treatment.

“I think that this treatment is incredibly promising... but I just think that there needs to be more research done,” Dr. Melissa Barone, a member of the FDA advisory committee, said.

While MDMA-assisted therapy is said to be more effective than any other PTSD treatment currently available, members of the FDA’s advisory committee raised concerns over how clinical trials were carried out, and concerns over drug abuse.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterans Affairs supports the use of the drugs, and lawmakers are saying it’s time for the FDA to get out of the way.

“Every day you wait, every day you put this off is another 17 to 45 veterans that lose their lives on a daily basis,” Rep. Lou Correa (D-Cali.) said.

His Republican colleague, Rep. Jack Bergman, agrees.

“The advisory panel chose to ignore the voices of veterans whose lives have been forever improved by MDMA-assisted therapy,” Bergman said.

The National Center for PTSD said 7% of veterans will suffer from the condition at some point in their lives, and that female veterans are more likely to experience symptoms than males.

The FDA has until Aug. 11 to make a final decision on approving the therapy option.

