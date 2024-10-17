CDC talks to teens about trauma, mental health in first direct study by federal agency

WASHINGTON — A new report from the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the majority of high school students have experienced at least one traumatic event.

The health agency said those experiences are likely to follow teens far into their adult lives.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio spoke to health experts about the report, which highlighted growing concerns about the mental health crisis among American teenagers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The report, the first time the CDC directly spoke to high schoolers about trauma, follows warnings from U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy that kids and teens in the United States are experiencing increased rates of depression, anxiety and loneliness.

The CDC report said that every three of four high school students have experienced at least one potentially traumatic event, including things like violence, abuse and contact with mental health and substance use problems.

The report found that 20% of the students who responded to the agency’s study said they’ve experienced at least four of these traumatic events.

TRENDING STORIES:

Charmain F. Jackman, PhD, a licensed psychologist, told Channel 2 Action News that the numbers aren’t being blown out of proportion.

“You cited those numbers. They’re not exaggerated, these are real. And for the young people it’s really real so if your child is coming to you with something or you’re noticing that they’re withdrawing, definitely step and get help,” Jackman said.

Jackman said there’s a lot of content online that kids are exposed to, as well as in their communities, that is compounding the issue.

“We saw particularly coming out of the pandemic and increase in physical violence, we had more fights in schools, and then we’re also in this environment where there’s an increase in the number of school shootings,” Jackman said.

With the U.S. Surgeon General warning about teens experiencing increased depression, anxiety and loneliness, Jackman said it’s more important than ever to talk to your children about mental health struggles.

“What I recommended parents, check in with your child. Ask them what are some things that came up today that you saw on social media. What are some things you wanted to process or talk about,” Jackman said.

Another recommendation, she said to check in with your children’s schools. More school districts are investing in mental health counselors to help.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group