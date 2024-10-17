T.I.’s 19-year-old son arrested in Dunwoody over failure to appear warrant

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The 19-year-old son of Atlanta rapper and actor T.I. was arrested earlier this week in Dunwoody.

Investigators said King Harris pulled out in front of a Dunwoody police officer as they were coming out of a gas station, nearly hitting the officer’s cruiser.

The officer then turned on their lights, turned the car around, and pulled over the BMW that Clifford was driving.

According to the incident report, when the officer approached the car, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from it.

As the officer spoke to Harris, they noticed Harris had a gun on his hip, so the officer asked that Clifford put his hands on the steering wheel.

As the officer was checking out Harris’ information, they learned that Harris was wanted in Pickens County for failure to appeal.

“I informed Mr. Harris that I would need to speak with him outside and opened the

driver-side door. Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue. I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle,” the arresting officer said in the incident report.

Two other people were also in the car. The officer had them both get out and the officer found two little baggies with marijuana inside them.

Harris was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

The other two were charged with possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.

