Traveling to Myrtle Beach? These new rules are now in effect after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season, and it also means the end of those summer rules in Myrtle Beach.

Starting Tuesday, you won’t just see lower prices at hotels. Dogs and bicycles will now be allowed on the beach at any time of day.

Beachgoers can also now use larger tents and canopies, as long as they’re set up safely and they’re smaller than 12 feet by 12 feet. Those items can’t be set up before 8 a.m.

Alcohol and glass containers still aren’t allowed on the beach at any time.

Those rules go into effect every year after Labor Day, which the city marks as the end to its tourist season. Myrtle Beach is about 5 hours, 40 minutes away from Atlanta, making it a popular beach destination for a weekend getaway.

You can find the complete set of beach laws for Myrtle Beach here.

