Taco Bell to introduce new Baja Blast flavor

Taco Bell is set to introduce Baja Midnight, a new Mountain Dew Baja Blast flavor, on Thursday.

Baja Midnight is the first permanent addition to the Baja Blast line in 20 years, featuring the flavors of passion fruit and lime.

The original Baja Blast line debuted at Taco Bell in 2004, marking a unique collaboration between a beverage maker and a fast-food chain.

In addition to launching Baja Midnight, Taco Bell is focusing on expanding its beverage offerings by opening 30 Live Más Cafe locations nationwide before the end of the year.

The beverage category is experiencing growth that outpaces the overall fast food industry.

