Fairburn Exchange features free groceries in partnership with nonprofit

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The City of Fairburn is partnering with Feeding GA Families for the Fairburn Exchange.

The event will offer free produce and nonperishables to the community at the Aug. 30 event from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Fairburn City Center at 320 NW Broad St., Fairburn.

Feeding GA Families is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating hunger across Georgia. The event aims to provide access to wholesome food, which the organization believes is a fundamental right for all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including a live fitness demonstration, gardening instruction and a mobile petting zoo.

In addition to the free food distribution, the event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, wellness checks and free plants to take home. Participants are encouraged to RSVP.

The Fairburn Exchange will also be held Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.

City of Fairburn and Feeding GA Families for Fairburn Exchange (Source: City of Fairburn)

