Code violations at Underground Atlanta temporarily impact 10 businesses

ATLANTA — Red and yellow notices plaster the front doors of 10 tenants at and near Underground Atlanta, after the city found a slew of code violations.

According to documentation provided by a city source to Channel 2’s Michael Doudna, the city issued stop-work orders or unsafe structure placards on the following businesses:

Odyssey (Underground Pub) / 50 Lower Alabama, Unit 2

Frisky Whisker / 94 Pryor Street, Unit 264

The Lunch Box / 108 Pryor, Unit 153/154

(Former) Tringali Lounge / 94 Pryor Street, Unit 236 / 238

The Exchange Center / 50 Upper Alabama

Daiquiriville / 50 Alabama, Unit 8

Underground Diner, 50 Upper Alabama, Unit 260 aka 68 Pryor

(Former) Footlocker, 50 Upper Alabama, Unit 270 / 70

One Park Tower High Rise / 34 Peachtree

Ravine Music Site / Event Space / 35 Wall Street

Documents showed problems varied from tenant to tenant.

Frisky Whisker, for example, was hit for operating as an unlicensed after-hours club, selling alcohol without a permit, unpermitted fire sprinkler system installation, an illegal tattoo parlor, and other problems.

At One Park Tower, the city found unpermitted demolition and debris on multiple floors and an inactive fire alarm system. In an email exchange provided to Channel 2 Action News from a city source, all tenants were required to evacuate the building immediately.

The city also issued a cease and desist order at “The Exchange” after it found the former food hall was being used for indoor valet parking. Investigators deemed the action to make the building structurally unsafe.

“You just want to make sure that people, when they come, they know they’re gonna have a good time and they know that they’re going to be safe,” Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond said.

In a statement, Underground Atlanta said:

“Approximately two weeks ago, Underground Atlanta was made aware by the City of Atlanta that several tenants have not received the necessary licenses needed to conduct business. Seven of the ten tenants were not open to the public prior to the placards and will remain closed while they take the necessary steps to become compliant. The remaining two businesses are working through permitting and/or licensing procedures to reopen as soon as possible. Our team met with the City this week to quickly and effectively resolve these issues. We are making progress, communicating closely with the City, and expect to have more updates soon.”

A spokesperson for Underground Atlanta says of the three buildings that were open at the time of the issued violations, two (Daiquiriville and Frisky Whisker) are working through the compliance process to reopen as quickly as possible.

The third open business is office space at 34 Peachtree, which is being prepared for demolition for an office-to-residential conversion.

