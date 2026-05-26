Recall alert: 421K Hyundais recalled over software, brake issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of 421,078 Hyundai vehicles due to a software issue that could cause the brakes to apply unexpectedly.

The agency said the front camera software could prematurely trigger the forward collision avoidance system, causing the brakes to be applied.

The following vehicles from the 2025-2026 model years are part of the recall:

Santa Cruz

Tucson

Tuscon Hybrid

Tuscon Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

Dealers will update the software for free.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 17 but can contact the automaker at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 302.

The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

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