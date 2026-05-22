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Recall alert: Allergy alert issued for Birch Benders sweet potato pancake mix

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Recalled: Birch Benders 12-ounce Sweet Potato Pancake Mix is being recalled because it may contain undeclared egg. (FDA)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chicago-based Hometown Food Company announced a limited, voluntary recall of a single lot of pancake mix because of concerns it may contain undeclared eggs.

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According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hometown Food Company said it had issued an allergy alert and was recalling its Birch Benders 12-ounce Sweet Potato Pancake Mix.

According to the FDA, the pancake and waffle mix was distributed nationally and was sold through grocery and natural food retailers. It was also sold online.

The following product details identify the affected item included in this recall:

  • Item name: Birch Benders 12-ounce Sweet Potato Pancake and Waffle Mix;
  • Case item code: 8 1000156076 5;
  • UPC item code: 8 1000156076 8;
  • Lot code: 5 265 • Best-If-Used-By date: MAR 24, 2027.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with the product, the FDA said.

Customers with the recalled products are advised to discard it or return it to the point of sale.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause and are offering replacement coupons for your product,” Hometown Food Company said in a statement.

Consumers with questions can call the company’s toll-free number, 1-855-206-9517 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

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