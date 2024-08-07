PSL season already? Dunkin’ releases spiked pumpkin spice beverage. Here’s where to get it in GA

ATLANTA, Ga. — We may not be ready for it, but according to one U.S. chain, it’s pumpkin spice latte season!

Dunkin’ announced this week that the breakfast chain has dropped a boozy Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte that will be available at Georgia grocery stores.

The spiked drinks are 6% alcohol, which is slightly higher than a beer. The other ingredients are coffee, a non-dairy vegan creamer, and pumpkin spice flavor. The drinks sell in a four-pack, 12-ounce can.

Dunkin’ just started offering alcoholic beverages last year in the form of spiked teas and coffees.

“After receiving such an overwhelmingly positive response on our Spiked Iced Coffees after only one year in market, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte felt like a natural addition to the line, allowing us to meet the growing demands of 21+ consumers seeking new spiked spins on their favorite Dunkin’ – and fall – flavors,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’, in a statement.

You can find out where Dunkin’s Spiked Pumpin Spice Latte is sold near you HERE.

