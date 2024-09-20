Macy’s to hire 31,500 seasonal workers for holiday season

Dust off the resume, Macy’s is hiring and will be holding recruiting events through the holiday season.

The department store announced the company wants to hire more than 31,500 full- and part-time seasonal workers this year at not only its flagship stores but also Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury locations.

There are also positions available at the company’s distribution centers.

Applicants can go online to find a job, which can take as little as five minutes with offers made within 48 hours, at the following sites:

There also will be four in-person hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations.

They are scheduled for:

Sept. 26

Oct. 24

Nov. 21

Dec. 4

The times will vary depending on location.

For more information, click here.





© 2024 Cox Media Group