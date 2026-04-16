Recall alert: 25K Magic Pocket Staffs recalled, can cause cuts

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs because they pose a projectile or laceration hazard.

The agency said the protective pin can fail, allowing staff to extend too quickly and unexpectedly, leaving people unable to react, the CPSC said.

There were 163 reports of injuries to the eyes, face, and hands because of the issues. Some caused corneal lacerations, temporary vision loss and injuries needing stitches. Most cases involved children, some as young as 9.

About 25,000 magic staffs are part of the recall.

They came in gold, silver or black and were either 110cm (3.6 feet) or 150cm (4.9 feet) when fully extended.

They were sold on Amazon.com from September 2020 to March 2026 for between $8 and $26.

You are told to stop using the staff immediately and contact Xingwenfeng for a refund. You’ll have to write your initials and date with a permanent marker on the staff and email a photo of it to the company before throwing it away, the CPSC said.

For more information, email the company or visit Amazon’s safety alerts page.

©2026 Cox Media Group