“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star KeKe Jabbar dies at 42

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star has died at the age of 42, according to multiple reports.

KeKe Jabbar’s family shared a statement with social media personality Marcella Speaks confirming the reality star’s death on Tuesday, People Magazine reports.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family,” Speaks read on her YouTube livestream.

No cause of death has been released. Jabbar’s cousin and co-star, LaTisha Scott, posted her own statement on Instagram asking people to respect the family’s privacy.

Jabbar is survived by her three children, her husband and her parents, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fans have posted their condolences on Jabbar’s last Instagram post from May.

