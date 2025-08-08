Instagram rolls out new features; how to turn one of them off

Meta has introduced new features for Instagram, but they may not be ones you want to keep turned on.

The company said it was “launching several new ways to help you better connect with your friends on Instagram.”

Instagram map

Part of that connection is allowing you to map their locations.

The Instagram map will allow users to share their last active location with friends they choose.

The map feature will also allow users to see the content that their friends and creators from their locations.

Meta said that users can control the feature. The company said location sharing is off unless a user opts in and can be turned off at any time.

They can also choose who gets to track them by sharing with friends, close friends, selected friends or no one.

Users can also choose not to share locations in specific places or with specific people.

If you have it turned on, the map will ping when the app is open or when you return to it if it is in the background.

If a parent has supervision turned on for their child’s Instagram account, the parent controls the map and will get a notification if the teen turns location sharing on.

Even if you don’t choose to share your location, you can get location-based content with the map. Content tagged for the map will show for 24 hours after it is posted, Meta said.

The Instagram map is at the top of your DM inbox.

Reels friends tab

Meta is also introducing a Friends tab in Reels, where public content your friends have interacted with will appear.

"Friends will help you see which reels the people you care about most are creating and engaging with," the company said.

To access the option, go to your Reels and click Friends. Meta will push out controls for what is shown, including hiding your likes and comments on reels and muting activity bubbles on people you follow.

Reposting Reels and Posts

Finally, Meta will allow users to repost public reels and feed posts.

"Reposts will be recommended to your friends’ and followers’ feeds, and they’ll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts,“ Meta said.

Original posters will get the repost credit, allowing them to reach more users than just their followers.

To repost an item, all you have to do is hit the repost button. You can also add a note to the repost.

© 2025 Cox Media Group