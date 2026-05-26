American Music Awards: Here is the list of winners

LAS VEGAS — BTS had a rousing return to the American Music Awards on Monday, taking home artist of the year honors and winning in the other two categories in which they were nominated.
The South Korean group also won the Song of the Summer award for “Swim,” and captured Best K-Pop Male Artist honors.
The 52nd annual American Music Awards ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Queen Latifah was the host; she co-hosted the 1995 ceremonies with Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan, Billboard reported.
Billy Idol was honored with a lifetime achievement award and closed the show with a medley of his hits, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He capped off his set with “Dancing With Myself.”
Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker, was honored with the Veterans Voice Award, while Karol G received the International Artist Award of Excellence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sombr earned three awards -- best rock/alternative song for “Back to Friends” and best rock/alternative album for “I Hardly Knew Her,” and breakthrough rock/alternative artist, Billboard reported.
Taylor Swift led in nominations with eight but did not win any awards. She did not attend the awards show, according to People. Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr were nominated in seven categories each, Billboard reported.
Here is the list of the nominees. Winners are marked in bold.
Artist of the year
- BTS
- Bad Bunny
- Bruno Mars
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
You voted and ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the #AMAs is... @bts_bighit! 🌟👏 pic.twitter.com/qYK7giKf0S— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
New artist of the year
- KATSEYE
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Leon Thomas
- Olivia Dean
- sombr
Your #AMAs New Artist of the Year is... @katseyeworld! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oIxI4oolXD— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Album of the year
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend”
- Cardi B, “Am I the Drama?”
- Fuerza Regida, “111xpantia”
- Justin Bieber, “SWAG”
- Lady Gaga, “Mayhem”
- Morgan Wallen, “I’m The Problem”
- Olivia Dean, “The Art of Loving”
- Playboi Carti, “Music”
- Tate McRae, “So Close To What”
- Taylor Swift, “The Life of a Showgirl”
Congrats to @SabrinaCarpenter! She's your #AMAs Album of the Year winner for Man's Best Friend 💿 pic.twitter.com/5XMuOlo6qF— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Song of the year
- The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”
- Alex Warren, “Ordinary”
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kehlani, “Folded”
- Leon Thomas, “Mutt”
- Morgan Wallen, “I’m The Problem”
- Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
- sombr, “back to friends”
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
"Golden" was #1 on your playlist and now it's taking home Song of the Year at the #AMAs! Congrats to The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami! pic.twitter.com/S5Pt8OC71w— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Collaboration of the year
- PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, “Stateside”
- BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, “All The Way”
- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I, “Gone Gone Gone”
- Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae, “What I Want
- Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, “Amen
The crossover everyone needed. Congratulations to @zaralarsson + @pinkpantheress2 for Collaboration of the Year 🎉 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/tFbumphcF4— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Social song of the year
- Tyla, “Chanel”
- Disco Lines, Tinashe, “No Broke Boys”
- PinkPantheress, “Illegal”
- Role Model, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”
- Zara Larsson, “Lush Life”
The results are in! 🗳️ The #AMAs winner for SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR IS... Tyla for "CHANEL"! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sa8v2EHrst— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best music video
- KATSEYE, “Gnarly”
- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor, “Berghain”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
- Tyla, “Chanel”
And the Best Music Video award goes to....@katseyeworld for “Gnarly”! 🎥 🎶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/dTKMMnYsvN— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best soundtrack
- KPop Demon Hunters
- F1 The Album
- Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
- Wicked: For Good
- Charli xcx, “Wuthering Heights”
- PinkPantheress, “Illegal”
- Role Model, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”
- Tyla, “Chanel”
- Zara Larsson, “Lush Life”
...and the #AMAs award for Best Soundtrack goes to... KPop Demon Hunters! pic.twitter.com/rJSv0bkPVJ— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Tour of the year
- Shakira, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”
- Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”
- Kendrick Lamar, SZA, “Grand National Tour”
- Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”
- Oasis, “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”
Congratulations to SOMBR on the win for Best Rock/Alternative Song for "back to friends" 🎸 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Jowjq4c4eV— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakout tour
- Benson Boone, “American Heart World Tour”
- Kali Uchis, “The Sincerely, Tour”
- The Marías, “Submarine Tour”
- Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay? Tour”
- Sleep Token, “Even in Arcadia Tour”
Our #AMAs Breakout Tour winner, @bensonboone! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/a9pJ9lOmcF— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakthrough album of the year
- Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun”
- Olivia Dean, “The Art of Loving”
- sombr, “I Barely Know Her”
Midnight Sun made a statement this year! Congratulations @zaralarsson on winning Breakthrough Album of the Year 💿 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/RG92lihbRR— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best throwback song
- Black Eyed Peas, “Rock That Body”
- 4 Non Blondes, “What’s Up”
- Goo Goo Dolls, “Iris”
“Rock That Body” by @bep is the #AMAs winner for ✨ Best Throwback Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fd73SlF258— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best vocal performance
- The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”
- Alex Warren, “Ordinary”
- Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
- RAYE, “Where is My Husband!”
- Sienna Spiro, “Die on this Hill”
Those vocals just won The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami the #AMAs for Best Vocal Performance for "Golden"! pic.twitter.com/fy7Y92jbz6— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Song of the summer
- BTS, “Swim”
- Alex Warren, “Fever Dream”
- Bella Kay, “iloveitiloveitiloveit”
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
- Harry Styles, “American Girls”
- Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”
- PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, “Stateside”
- sombr, “Homewrecker”
- Tame Impala, Jennie, “Dracula”
- Taylor Swift, “Elizabeth Taylor”
"SWIM" is our anthem for Summer 2026 😎☀️— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Congratulations on the #AMAs Song of the Summer win, @bts_bighit! pic.twitter.com/Vklbn8IqLS
Best male pop artist
- Justin Bieber
- Alex Warren
- Benson Boone
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
🏆 Congrats on Best Male Pop Artist, @lilbieber! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/zyaNE9fcB2— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best female pop artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Lady Gaga
- Olivia Dean
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Safe to say it's a POP GIRL SUMMER and @SabrinaCarpenter is your Best Female Pop Artist #AMAs☀️ pic.twitter.com/XSO9VjXPQb— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakthrough pop artist
- KATSEYE
- Sienna Spiro
- Zara Larsson
#AMAs Breakthrough Pop Artist winner is 💥 @katseyeworld 💥 pic.twitter.com/un0at2VKAs— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best pop song
- The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”
- Alex Warren, “Ordinary”
- Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
"Golden" is the winner for Best Pop Song! #AMAs— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Congrats to The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TICbBJ4eJx
Best pop album
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend”
- Lady Gaga, “Mayhem”
- Olivia Dean, “The Art of Loving”
- Tate McRae, “So Close To What”
- Taylor Swift, “The Life of a Showgirl”
.@SabrinaCarpenter just won 💿✨Best Pop Album✨💿 at the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/uaTbHkkqGk— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best male country artist
- Morgan Wallen
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Shaboozey
Congratulations, @MorganWallen! This cowboy is your #AMAs Best Male Country Artist 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ZV7Se8HGih— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best female country artist
- Ella Langley
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Congrats @ellalangleymsic! You won the #AMAs for Favorite Female Country Artist! pic.twitter.com/3gYKeh4o39— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best country duo or group
- Zac Brown Band
- Brooks & Dunn
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Treaty Oak Revival
Better together 🤞 @zacbrownband just won the #AMAs Best Country Duo or Group! pic.twitter.com/Se2dYINE5l— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakthrough country artist
- Sam Barber
- Tucker Wetmore
- Zach Top
Hey, Sam Barber! You are a taking home #AMAs Breakthrough Country Artist! Congratulations! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/yjSp3bGpAB— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best country song
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas
- BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, “All The Way”
- Morgan Wallen, “Just In Case”
- Russell Dickerson, “Happen To Me”
- Shaboozey, “Good News”
Best Country Song = "Choosin' Texas" 🤠🎶— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Congratulations @ellalangleymsic! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/L5dh3gtdrh
Best country album
- Megan Moroney, “Cloud 9″
- BigXthaPlug, “I Hope You’re Happy”
- Morgan Wallen, “I’m The Problem”
- Sam Barber, “Restless Mind”
- Tucker Wetmore, “What Not To”
Congrats @_megmoroney ! Cloud 9 just won #AMAs Best Country Album! 💿 pic.twitter.com/RiNAmBXcnB— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best male hip-hop artist
- Kendrick Lamar
- Don Toliver
- Playboi Carti
- Tyler, The Creator
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Big congrats to @KendrickLamar for winning Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the #AMAs 👏 pic.twitter.com/ovVDFQT4cM— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best female hip-hop artist
- Cardi B
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Sexyy Red
- YKNIECE
She's an #AMAs winner! @iamcardib = Best Female Hip-Hop Artist 🌟 pic.twitter.com/tvJZDlomdx— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakthrough hip-hop artist
- Monaleo
- EsDeeKid
- PLUTO
.@themonaleo ‼️ The fans voted you the winner of Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/GRbam1Q0Q0— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best hip-hop song
- Cardi B, “ErrTime”
- Drake, “Nokia”
- Gunna, Burna Boy, “wgft”
- Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, “Rather Lie”
- YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii, “Take Me Thru Dere”
Hey, @iamcardib! You just won Best Hip Hop Song for "ErrTime" 🎧 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/dn3SD2AQGv— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best hip-hop album
- Cardi B, “Am I the Drama?”
- Don Toliver, “Octane”
- Gunna, “The Last Wun”
- Playboi Carti, “Music”
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “MASA”
💿 #AMAs Best Hip Hop Album— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
🏆 Winner: AM I THE DRAMA? by @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/aF6v8lhvfc
Best male R&B artist
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- Daniel Caesar
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
He's taking home the #AMAs for Best Male R&B Artist! Give it up for @BrunoMars! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CtL2kQBx0z— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best female R&B artist
- SZA
- Kehlani
- Summer Walker
- Teyana Taylor
- Tyla
She's an #AMAs winner tonight! Congrats @sza on Best Female R&B Artist! pic.twitter.com/WUofFBXgsr— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakthrough R&B artist
- Leon Thomas
- Mariah the Scientist
- Ravyn Lenae
The fans have spoken and your Breakthrough R&B Artist at the #AMAs is... @leonthomas! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7fFRLwuZ6f— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best R&B song
- Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
- Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, “It Depends”
- Kehlani, “Folded”
- Leon Thomas, “Mutt”
- Mariah the Scientist, “Burning Blue”
And this year's #AMAs winner for Best R&B Song goes to.... "I Just Might" by @BrunoMars ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BPFJyWnANe— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best R&B album
- Bruno Mars, “The Romantic”
- Justin Bieber, “SWAG”
- Leon Thomas, “Mutt”
- Mariah the Scientist, “Hearts Sold Separately”
- Summer Walker, “Finally Over It”
Give it up for @BrunoMars! The Romantic is the winner of Best R&B Album at the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/orizxbQzq7— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best male Latin artist
- Bad Bunny
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
.@sanbenito is your Best Male Latin Artist! ❤️🔥 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/LTt5TRU5LL— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best female Latin artist
- Shakira
- Gloria Estefan
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalia
.@shakira has secured the win for Best Female Latin Artist ✨#AMAs pic.twitter.com/yZK8oQ8gsO— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best Latin duo or group
- Fuerza Regida
- Clave Especial
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Hey @FuerzaRegidafr! The fans have voted and you're taking home the #AMAs for Best Latin Duo or Group! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/qu5wOFanYP— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakthrough Latin artist
- Kapo
- Beéle
- Netón Vega
Kapo has won Breakthrough Latin Artist! 👏 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/VP5Z6mZpwH— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best Latin song
- Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”
- benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías, “Ojos Tristes”
- Fuerza Regida, “Marlboro Rojo”
- Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
- KAROL G, “Latina Foreva”
The fans have spoken 🗣️ @sanbenito has won Best Latin Song for "NUEVAYoL"! pic.twitter.com/nRAS8crVCF— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best Latin album
- Karol G, “Tropicoqueta”
- Fuerza Regida, “111xpantia”
- Netón Vega, “Mi Vida Mi Muerte”
- Peso Pluma, Tito Double P, “DINASTÍA”
- ROSALÍA, “Lux”
“Rock That Body” by @bep is the #AMAs winner for ✨ Best Throwback Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fd73SlF258— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best rock/alternative artist
- Twenty One Pilots
- Deftones
- Linkin Park
- The Marías
- Sleep Token
...aaaand your 52nd #AMAs Best Rock/Alternative Artist winner is 🥁 @twentyonepilots! pic.twitter.com/C2sI3Z5IQ6— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Breakthrough rock/alternative artist
- sombr
- Geese
- Gigi Perez
SOMBR just won the #AMAs for Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist! Congrats! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/epkrIhGCsD— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best rock/alternative song
- sombr, “Back to Friends”
- Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”
- Linkin Park, “Up From The Bottom”
- Sublime, “Ensenada”
- Tame Impala, Jennie, “Dracula”
You guys rocked with "back to friends" and now it's your #AMAs Best Rock/Alternative Song winner! 🏆 Congrats, SOMBR! pic.twitter.com/Wh8tKDCYu4— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best rock/alternative album
- sombr, “I Barely Know Her”
- Sleep Token, “Even In Arcadia"
- Tame Impala, “Deadbeat”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Breach”
- Zach Bryan, “With Heaven On Top”
Let's hear it for SOMBR! 📣 He is your #AMAs winner for Best Rock/Alternative Album for I Barely Know Her 💿 pic.twitter.com/T9ez0CL9Cv— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best dance/electronic artist
- David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- Fred again..
- ILLENIUM
- John Summit
Give it up for your Best Dance/Electronic Artist, @davidguetta 🪩 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/yRiRajlICH— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best male K-Pop artist
- BTS
- ATEEZ
- ENHYPEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
You voted and @bts_bighit is your Best Male K-Pop Artist 🎉 Congratulations! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/j0IrHNoeHi— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best female K-Pop artist
- Twice
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- ILLIT
- LE SSERAFIM
.@JYPETWICE secured the #AMAs win for Best Female K-Pop Artist! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nPpzUnm5Lo— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best Afrobeats artist
- Tyla
- Burna Boy
- MOLIY
- Rema
- Wizkid
Tyla took home the 🏆 for Best Afrobeats Artist! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/m6s9XF6vFK— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
Best Americana/folk artist
- Noah Kahan
- Lord Huron
- The Lumineers
- Mumford & Sons
- Tyler Childers
Cheers to @NoahKahan! He just won Best Americana/Folk Artist 🌟 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/qC0frpd7Lz— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026
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