Hawaii wildfires: Death toll rises to 93 as efforts to identify, find missing continue

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The death toll continues to rise and more deaths are expected as the Hawaii wildfire becomes the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century.

The County of Maui provided an update on the Lahaina, Pulehu, and Upcountry Maui wildfires on Facebook.

The Pulehu/Kīhei fire has been 100% contained and fire crews are continuing to put out flare-ups in the Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fires. “Containment indicates what percentage of the fire perimeter has been enclosed by a control line and reflects opportunities for the fire to spread beyond its original border into new areas,” officials say.

The county confirmed that 93 people have died and only two of the deceased have been identified. Their names have not yet been released due to pending next-of-kin notifications.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier told The Associated Press that crews and cadaver does have so far only been able to cover 3% of the search area.

“We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles and it is full of our loved ones,” Pelletier said, according to the AP. He noted that the death toll is likely to rise but officials don’t know “the size of it yet.”

Federal emergency workers went through areas and marked ruins of houses with a bright orange X to say that it has been searched, according to the AP. If human remains were found, the X had an HR mark as well.

The identification process has been challenging, according to Pelletier, per the AP.

“we pick up the remains and they fall apart ... When we find our family and our friends, the remains that we’re finding is through a fire that melted metal,” Pellitier said, according to the AP.

“It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced,” Gov. Josh Green said Saturday as he went through Front Street according to the AP. “We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding.”

Hawaii reportedly has the latest vaunted integrated outdoor siren warning system in the world. It has about 400 alarms but according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Adam Weintraub per CNN, they were not activated during the fires. Maui alone has 80 outdoor sirens. The point of these sirens is to alert residents and tourists of natural disasters like tsunamis and so forth but they failed to go off as the fires swept through the area.