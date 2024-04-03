Powerful earthquake rattles east coast of Taiwan, causes tsunami in southern Japan

A major earthquake rocked the east coast of Taiwan early Wednesday, rattling buildings across the island and causing a tsunami that came ashore on Japan’s southern islands, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The earthquake monitoring service in Taiwan classified the earthquake at magnitude 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.5, according to The Associated Press.

Japan’s meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 9.8 feet.

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday morning, prompting nearby Japan to issue a tsunami warning.https://t.co/mEd993Peyk — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 3, 2024

The earthquake rumbled through Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. local time and could be felt in the capital city of Taipei, according to the AP.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Hualien on the eastern side of the island, The New York Times reported. Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration also recorded an aftershock of 6.5 in magnitude, according to the newspaper.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said that tsunami waves nearly a foot high had already started hitting the shore on Yonaguni Island in southern Japan at 9:14 a.m. local time, the Times reported. That was about 15 minutes after the quake struck near Taiwan, according to the AP.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 18 km SSW of Hualien City, Taiwan https://t.co/G7yLg1BGyO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 3, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency added that waves were likely to hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands, the news organization reported.

Residents on those islands, including the Okinawa group, were told to leave the coastal areas as soon as possible, according to the Times. NHK reported that tsunamis were expected to hit the islands shortly after 10 a.m. local time with waves reaching 10 feet.

Footage from Taiwan television stations showed footage of collapsed buildings in Hualien, according to Reuters. The quake could be felt as far away as Shanghai in mainland China, the news outlet reported.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes, according to CNN. In 2018, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Hualien, killing 17 people and injuring more than 300 others, the cable news outlet reported.

Wednesday’s earthquake is the strongest to hit Taiwan since a 7.7 magnitude quake hit 93 miles south of the capital city of Taipei, CNN reported. The earthquake killed 2,400 people and injured more than 10,000, according to the news outlet.

© 2024 Cox Media Group