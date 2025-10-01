6 Outer Banks homes collapse as Hurricanes Humberto, Imelda churn in Atlantic Ocean

BUXTON, N.C. — As two hurricanes continue to toss the Atlantic Ocean, the Outer Banks area is feeling the effects of the storms.

Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda were moving further into the Atlantic, but still forced coastal flood advisories and warnings for the eastern parts of North Carolina, The Associated Press reported.

While not making landfall, the storms caused the collapse of six unoccupied homes in the Outer Banks.

Five of them in Buxton and were on stilts, came down on Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a news release. A sixth in the same area fell around 11 p.m. ET.

The five homes all came down in about 45 minutes, WNCN reported.

“Seashore visitors are urged to stay away from the collapsed house sites and to use caution for miles to the south of the sites, due to the presence of potentially hazardous debris,” the park service said.

Click here for the latest beach access information.

NPS officials did not know of any injuries due to the collapses.

In all, 18 privately-owned homes have collapsed in the Outer Banks since 2020, the NPS said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group