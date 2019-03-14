0 Woman spends months calculating Pi to 31.4 trillion digits for world record

How far can you recite 3.14 on this Pi Day. Can you only go to the two digits after the decimal point. Or can you go a little further to 3.14159265 like the Einstein bobbleheads in “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.”

Even if you Google pi, it the search engine calculates it as 3.14159265359.

Pi has been calculated 31.4 trillion times. geralt/Pixabay

But a Google employee is blowing that number out of the water more than 31 trillion times, or 31,415,926,535,897 digits, CNN reported.

It took four months, but Emma Haruka Iwao was able to calculate pi to 31.4 trillion digits while working as a developer for Google Cloud in Osaka, Japan, the company announced Thursday.

Iwao has been trying to get the world record for pi for most of her life, after downloading software to calculate the number when she was only 12, according to CNN.

She used 25 Google Cloud virtual machines to generate the number.

Her feat was certified by Guinness World Records Wednesday.

The latest record of 22.4 trillion digits long was set by Peter Trueb in 2016.

Pi is an irrational number that goes on forever without repetition. You get it by dividing a circumference of a circle by the diameter. It doesn’t matter how big the circle is, math experts say ratio between the circumference and diameter will always equal pi, according to Scientific American.

