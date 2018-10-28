0 Woman fired after video of harassing rant goes viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A video showing a woman harassing two other women standing outside their apartment has gone viral.

The initial incident happened Friday, Oct. 19, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The two sisters, Leisa and Mary Garris, were waiting outside of their apartment for AAA to jump-start their car when the woman approached them.

"We are so distraught and still very upset about what has taken place only because of the color of our skin," the sisters said. "It is so upsetting to know that today, we still have this overt racism going on in 2018."

After the woman approached the Garris sisters, you can hear her say, "This is Myers Park, Southpark, (expletive). Why are you up in here hanging out?"

The same woman is then heard saying, "Hi, how are you?"

One of the Garris sisters is heard saying, "I don't know, but you're harassing me."

The woman responds by saying, "Do I need to bring my concealed weapons, too? This is North Carolina, by the way."

This is just a few seconds of a video that has now gone viral. Two sisters recording video say the woman seen in video racially and physically attacked them while waiting for AAA to respond in their own neighborhood. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/UGslp1oZGN — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

The woman asks the sisters multiple times if they live at the Camden View Apartments and asks how much they pay rent.

"Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let's call 911. I want to make sure there's nothing going on here," the woman said.

The video also captured the woman citing her salary.

"I make $125,000 a year, and I want to make sure that you're all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I'm white. I'm girl white. I'm white."

Channel 9 learned the woman worked for Charter Communications.

An official from Charter sent a statement regarding the woman's employment status following the published video:

"The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter's code of conduct and clearly disregards the company's commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, (her) employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately."

The Garris sisters told WSOCTV.com they are pursuing legal action for the threats that were made last Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responded to the issue and gathered information from the Garris sisters.

CMPD said four criminal summonses have been issued for the woman, including two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault. Police said the summonses have not been served at this time.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.