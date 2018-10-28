Heartbroken mother makes emotional plea after son shot at Popeye's

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A heartbroken mother whose daughter-in-law was killed and son riddled with bullets at a DeKalb County Popeye's is telling her story.
Donna White reached out to Channel 2's Rikki Klaus Saturday night. Her son, Michael, was shot multiple times when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire in the fast-food chain Oct 22. He's recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. White asked Channel 2 Action News not to use Michael's last name for fear of more violence.
White's daughter-in-law, Alisha Watkins-Stephens, was killed.
“Alicia, her angel had to come and take her home to heaven," White said.
The couple had just gotten married two weeks before.
You can help this family by donating to their GoFundMe.
This heartbroken mother's emotional plea to the public, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}