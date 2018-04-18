0 Who was Jennifer Riordan, the passenger killed on a Southwest Airlines flight?

Jennifer Riordan was the passenger killed after a Southwest Airlines plane with a damaged engine and a broken window made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Riordan, 43, was a Wells Fargo bank executive and a mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was taken to a hospital after the plane landed but died from her injuries. Her death was the first fatal U.S. airline incident in the country since a Colgan Air crash in February 2009 killed all 49 passengers and crew members in Clarence, New York, Newsweek reported.

Here are some facts about Riordan:

Our hearts are heavy with the news of the death of Jennifer Riordan today. Jennifer was a UNM graduate in the C&J department as well as a former NMBA Board member and NMBA Scholarship winner. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jennifer's family. pic.twitter.com/Achkah4XBZ — NM Broadcasters (@NMBA02) April 17, 2018

Community-minded: Riordan was the vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo in Albuquerque. Her husband, Michael Riordan, had served as the COO for the city of Albuquerque, KOAT reported. Jennifer also served as a board member for the New Mexico Broadcasters Association for two years.

Family matters: Jennifer and Michael Riordan were married on June 15, 1996, according to Michael’s Facebook page. The couple has two children, a daughter, Averie, 12; and a son, Joshua, 10.

JUST IN: Jennifer Riordan’s family sends statement to News 8.



Riordan was killed today following Southwest’s midair engine explosion.



Riordan was from ABQ. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/TQurDmwToN — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 18, 2018

Education: Riordan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from the University of New Mexico in 1999, according to Mission: Graduate.

Why a passenger? Riordan was in New York City on a business trip and was headed home to her family when the accident happened.

Quotes about her: In a statement, Wells Fargo called her "a well-known leader who was loved and respected." Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Albuquerque "lost a thoughtful leader who has long been part of the fabric of our community."

