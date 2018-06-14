When is Amazon's Prime Day 2018?

It will likely come on a Tuesday, but it will seem like a Black Friday in July when Amazon’s Prime Day rolls around.
Begun four years ago, Prime Day is a midsummer mad rush of deals from the world’s third-largest retailer. And it has grown more popular each year. Prime Day 2017 saw the busiest day of online sales in Amazon’s history, even outdoing Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Amazon has not officially released the date for the sale but in the past it has fallen on the second Tuesday in July. This year, that date is July 10. Sales generally start the evening before Prime Day (this year, July 9) and some linger past the midnight deadline.
Deals often include deep cuts on electronics, home goods, laptops and phones.
Click here for all the details on Prime Day.
