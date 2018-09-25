0 Weight Watchers rebrands as WW

Weight Watchers is no more.

The company, which offers various products for weight loss and maintenance, has rebranded as WW.

Touting itself as “Weight Watchers reimagined,” the brand’s new tagline is “Wellness that Works.”

“The name WW reflects that we’re becoming the world’s partner in wellness,” according to the company website. “We will always be the global leader in weight loss, but now WW welcomes anyone who wants to build healthy habits—whether that means eating better, moving more, developing a positive mindset, focusing on weight…or all of the above!”

CNBC reported that the change comes as diet and food trends are that is moving toward healthier and clean eating over weight loss.

“So this has been part of an evolution of a journey to go from being undisputed leader in healthy eating for weight loss to much broader than that,” CEO Mindy Grossman told CNBC Monday. “To truly be a partner to people in overall wellness — for what you eat, how you move, how your mind works — to support you and how you become part of a community.”

Digiday reported that the company is in the process of making its mobile app a stand-alone platform, competing with apps such as Noom, Fitbit and MyFitnessPal.

“What we want to do is deliver an experience that meets our customers’ needs, and I think, to do that well, we have to understand them better, and that centers around the data they provide,” WW chief technology officer Michael Lysaght said. “It’s all about using the data to help them on their journey in a way that will help them be more successful.”

The app will go beyond managing weight-loss by encouraging healthier eating choices and tracking fitness and other wellness activity.

Weight Watchers has been among the most popular weight loss and weight management programs. Notable participants include Oprah Winfrey and DJ Khaled.

