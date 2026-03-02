‘Major fire incident’ at north Georgia plant shook homes

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported a “major fire incident" on Sunday evening at the Novelis aluminum plant in Greensboro.

People who live nearby said the incident shook their homes. Images from the scene showed smoke billowing out of a facility.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter reported live from the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. as first responders were still trying to put the fire out several hours later. No one was hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Novelis is a major aluminum manufacturer and recycler headquartered in Atlanta.

“Fire units remain on scene at Novelis continuing fire operations. Use caution while traveling in this area and be alert for emergency personnel still assisting with this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

A couple that Kleinpeter spoke with says the ground, buildings and cars shook at around 5 p.m. Then shortly after, they drove down to the area where they knew there was a plant and saw a plume of smoke.

“All of the sudden the store I was in, we all heard a big boom. It started shaking; the bottles on the shelves were rattling together. Everybody ran outside. She was jumping out of the truck because it was shaking. I thought somebody hit the truck that’s how much it was a full impact,” Scott Reed said.

It was shortly after that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a fire at the Novelis aluminum plant off Willow Run Road.

The roadway was shut down for about five hours and reopened around 8 p.m. Residents in the area say plumes of smoke filled the air throughout the night.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Novelis corporate communications for a statement.

In an update, the sheriff’s office said there’s “no immediate threats to surrounding structures or residences exist and no injuries have been reported at this time.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group