WATCH: 'Raccoon Spider-Man' scales 9 stories of apartment building, makes dramatic leap

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Tourists taking a stroll along a New Jersey boardwalk Friday were treated to a free wildlife show. The performer did not disappoint.

    South Carolina visitor Micha Rea caught the dramatic scene on video, WTXF reported. In the video, a crowd can be seen watching a raccoon climb approximately nine stories up an apartment building before the animal appears to deliberately leap off the building in dramatic fashion. The raccoon lands hard on the ground, but immediately runs off, seemingly unharmed.

    A young spectator told WTXF that it was like watching a "raccoon Spider-Man."

    A local veterinarian who watched the video told WTXF the fact that the animal was able to run off is a good sign, but the raccoon could have suffered internal injuries.

    Officials searched for the daredevil raccoon but could not locate it. 

