Nissan recalls more than 215,000 vehicles for fire risk

Nissan is recalling more than 215,000 vehicles because a faulty brake pump could cause a fire and is recommending owners park affected vehicles outside and away from other vehicles.
On impacted vehicles, the Anti-Lock Brake actuator pump leaks fluid onto a circuit board. The indicator light on the instrument panel will remain on for 10 seconds after the engine is started.
TRENDING STORIES:
The recall includes 2015-2017 Murano, 2016 and 2017 Maxima, 2017-2018 Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The company believes more than half of the vehicles have the problem, The Associated Press reported.
Dealers will inspect the vehicles starting Oct. 15 and replace the part, if necessary.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}