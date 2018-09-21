Acid spill at chicken plant shuts down road in Canton; people urged to avoid area

CANTON, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a Cherokee County street has been shut down due to an acid spill in the area.
Officials said a FedEx driver was making a delivery to the Pilgrim's Pride chicken plant in Canton and noticed one of the boxes was leaking and had a smell.
Out of caution, authorities called in a hazmat team and evacuated the building.
Please share! Univeter Rd is shut down at Chattin Dr in Canton due to an acid spill at a nearby industrial park. Avoid the area if possible.— Cherokee County (@Cherokee_GA) September 21, 2018
Univeter Road is shut down at Chattin Drive because of the spill. Canton police said a portion of I-575 is also shutdown between exits 14 and 16.
There are no injuries from the incident.
County officials said this is mostly out of caution but are asking people to avoid the area.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}