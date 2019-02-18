WATCH: Clydesdale horses rescued after falling into frozen lake

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two Clydesdales are safe after rescue workers saved them from a frozen lake in Pennsylvania.
Station 23, Horse ice rescue, thanks to all the companies who helped!Posted by Paul Warnick on Saturday, February 16, 2019
According to WNEP, the horses, named Gunther and Wilhelm, escaped from their home at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Hamilton Township early Saturday. They eventually found the frozen lake and walked onto the ice, then fell into the frigid water, the station reported.
Rescuers were able to save the horses by cutting a trench into the ice using chainsaws, WNEP reported. Officials then led the horses back onto dry land.
ICY RESCUE: Two Clydesdale horses are saved from a frozen lake in Pennsylvania after escaping their enclosure. pic.twitter.com/Gbixit0DOT— ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) February 18, 2019
The horses are back at home, where they are receiving treatment from Cross River Veterinarians, Quiet Valley said in a Facebook post updated Sunday morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
"Wilhelm is being treated for some superficial bumps and bruises," the post said. "Gunther is looking fine and happy. Both are eating well and enjoying the sunlight. Thank you all for your support. It looks like both will make a full recovery."
Yesterday, Saturday February 16th, at about 8:15 am a neighbor called Search and Rescue. Our two draft horses, Wilhelm...Posted by Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm on Saturday, February 16, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}