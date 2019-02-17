Student, 13, passed out marijuana gummy bears to classmates, police say

FAIR LAWN, N.J. - A 13-year-old girl in New Jersey is accused of giving her classmates marijuana-laced gummy bears during school hours, causing one student to become sick and requiring a trip to the hospital, NJ.com reported.
A 48-year-old man was also charged in connection with the case, WABC reported.
The incident occurred Feb. 8 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Bergen County, the television station reported. A 14-year-old girl from Fair Lawn began vomiting at 4:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital.
The victim and the girl accused in the case are juveniles, so their names have not been released, NJ.com reported. The girl accused in the case and the victim were juveniles and their names were not released, the website reported.
The victim told police a 13-year-old classmate gave her a gummy bear that would “stop her from stressing out,” Sgt. Brian Metzler told NJ.com.
“The gummy bear was determined to be a marijuana edible after the victim was tested at the hospital,” Metzler said.
The 13-year-old was charged as a juvenile in Family Court, NJ.com reported.
The investigation also led to the arrest of Jeffrey Klein, 48, of Fair Lawn, the website reported. He was was charged with possession of less than 5 grams of hashish and later released pending a court hearing.
