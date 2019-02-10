  • Waffle House will once again offer romantic Valentine's Day dinners

    Couples who wish to be smothered and covered with love on Valentine’s Day are in luck -- Waffle House is again offering romantic dinners at select locations.

    The iconic 24-hour breakfast chain will dim the lights, break out white tablecloths and offer special menu items Feb. 14 at nearly 200 locations across the U.S., according to a statement from Waffle House. This will be the 12th year of Waffle House’s Valentine’s celebrations.

    "Valentine's Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love," said Waffle House Valentine's Specialist Jessica Kinskey. "And it's even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money."

    Those who wish to have a “sophisticated evening in an unpretentious setting,” as Waffle House describes it, will need to call ahead and make reservations.

    A complete list of participating locations and details for how to make reservations can be found on the Waffle House website.

    Here are the locations in Georgia participating:

    • 286 North Lee Street Forsyth, Ga 31029
    • 3042 Washington Road Augusta, Ga 30907
    • 2264 Cheshire Bridge Road NE Atlanta, Ga 30324
    • 3487 Madison Hwy Valdosta, Ga 31601
    • 3134 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, Ga 30906
    • 1540 Lafayette Pky  Lagrange, Ga 30241
    • 143 Hwy 74 S. Peachtree City, Ga 30269
    • 5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd Chamblee, Ga 30341
    • 310 Brannon Road Cumming, Ga 30041
    • 476 Northside Drive Statesboro, Ga 30458
    • 8239 Hwy. 278 Covington, Ga 30014
    • 3907 Arkwright Road  Macon, Ga 31210
    • 965 Lanier Avenue Fayetteville, Ga 30214
    • 1205 Lakes Pkwy Lawrenceville, Ga 30043
    • 3871 Stone Mountain Hwy Snellville, Ga 30039
    • 1586 Indian Trail Road Norcross, Ga 30093
    • 1009 W 2nd St Tifton, Ga 31794
    • 296 West Clinton St Gray, Ga 31032
    • 1063 Hwy 19 North Thomaston, Ga 30286
    • 531 Canton Hwy Cumming, Ga 30040
    • 229 Temple Avenue Newnan, Ga 30263
    • 7415 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch, Ga 30542
    • 1408 Hwy 16 West Griffin, Ga 30223
    • 9159 Roosevelt Hwy Palmetto, Ga 30268
    • 20 Auburn Park Dr.  Auburn, Ga 30011
    • 2045 Hwy 155 North  Mcdonough, Ga 30252
    • 4115 Buford Dr.  Buford, Ga 30518
    • 4510 Altama Avenue Brunswick, Ga 31520
    • 442 Elma G. Miles Pkwy Hinesville, Ga 31313
    • 644 Veterans Pkwy Barnesville, Ga 30204
    • 5010 Highway 34 E Sharpsburg, Ga 30277

     

