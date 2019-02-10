Couples who wish to be smothered and covered with love on Valentine’s Day are in luck -- Waffle House is again offering romantic dinners at select locations.
The iconic 24-hour breakfast chain will dim the lights, break out white tablecloths and offer special menu items Feb. 14 at nearly 200 locations across the U.S., according to a statement from Waffle House. This will be the 12th year of Waffle House’s Valentine’s celebrations.
"Valentine's Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love," said Waffle House Valentine's Specialist Jessica Kinskey. "And it's even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money."
TRENDING STORIES:
- Five kids, ages 12 - 16, charged in shooting death of Nashville musician
- DEA: 7 arrested, more than 400 pounds seized in meth lab busts in metro Atlanta
- This Georgia teacher fixing his student's hair in gym class is warming the hearts of millions
Those who wish to have a “sophisticated evening in an unpretentious setting,” as Waffle House describes it, will need to call ahead and make reservations.
A complete list of participating locations and details for how to make reservations can be found on the Waffle House website.
Here are the locations in Georgia participating:
- 286 North Lee Street Forsyth, Ga 31029
- 3042 Washington Road Augusta, Ga 30907
- 2264 Cheshire Bridge Road NE Atlanta, Ga 30324
- 3487 Madison Hwy Valdosta, Ga 31601
- 3134 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, Ga 30906
- 1540 Lafayette Pky Lagrange, Ga 30241
- 143 Hwy 74 S. Peachtree City, Ga 30269
- 5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd Chamblee, Ga 30341
- 310 Brannon Road Cumming, Ga 30041
- 476 Northside Drive Statesboro, Ga 30458
- 8239 Hwy. 278 Covington, Ga 30014
- 3907 Arkwright Road Macon, Ga 31210
- 965 Lanier Avenue Fayetteville, Ga 30214
- 1205 Lakes Pkwy Lawrenceville, Ga 30043
- 3871 Stone Mountain Hwy Snellville, Ga 30039
- 1586 Indian Trail Road Norcross, Ga 30093
- 1009 W 2nd St Tifton, Ga 31794
- 296 West Clinton St Gray, Ga 31032
- 1063 Hwy 19 North Thomaston, Ga 30286
- 531 Canton Hwy Cumming, Ga 30040
- 229 Temple Avenue Newnan, Ga 30263
- 7415 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch, Ga 30542
- 1408 Hwy 16 West Griffin, Ga 30223
- 9159 Roosevelt Hwy Palmetto, Ga 30268
- 20 Auburn Park Dr. Auburn, Ga 30011
- 2045 Hwy 155 North Mcdonough, Ga 30252
- 4115 Buford Dr. Buford, Ga 30518
- 4510 Altama Avenue Brunswick, Ga 31520
- 442 Elma G. Miles Pkwy Hinesville, Ga 31313
- 644 Veterans Pkwy Barnesville, Ga 30204
- 5010 Highway 34 E Sharpsburg, Ga 30277
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}