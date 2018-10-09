US Marshals recover 123 missing children in Michigan county

A one-day sweep by several law enforcement agencies in a Michigan county resulted in the recovery of 123 missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.
The initiative, called MiSafeKid, took place on Sept. 26 in Wayne County.
There were 301 files of missing children, and the children recovered were physically located, recovered safely and interviewed during the operation, the U.S. Marshals Service said in its release.
The Detroit Missing Child Recovery Unit of the U.S. Marshals Service worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of Inspector General, Detroit police and the Michigan State Police, WJBK reported. Police departments within Wayne County also participated in the sweep, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
"Three cases were identified as being possible sex trafficking cases, and one homeless teen was transported back to the command post after it was discovered that he had not had anything to eat in three days. He was then debriefed and turned over to Child Protective Services for aftercare," the U.S. Marshals Service said in its release.
The U.S. Marshals Service did not say where the children were located, WJBK reported.
"The message to the missing children and their families that we wish to convey is that we will never stop looking for you," the U.S. Marshals Service said in its news release.
