NEW BERN, N.C. - A reporter for a North Carolina television station interrupted a Facebook Live video to rescue a dog in knee-deep floodwaters, CNN reported.
Julie Wilson, of WTVD, was recording a video for Facebook Live in New Bern, North Carolina when she saw a woman trying to save her Rottweiler from the water.
Wilson can be heard asking the woman, who said her name was Tasha, “"Do you think that is safe?"
"It's my daughter's therapy dog. I have no choice," the woman said.
Wilson continued to report during her live feed but stopped when she saw Tasha having trouble moving the dog, WTVD reported.
"Can we pick this one up?" Wilson asks in the video, handing the camera to Tasha while picking up the dog.
"You are OK baby girl," Wilson said to the dog as she carried her to safety, WTVD reported. "Nobody is leaving the dog in this mess. That's what we are doing out here."
