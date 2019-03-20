WOODSTOCK, NY - The performers have been announced for the commemoration of the iconic concert Woodstock music festival.
When half a million people gathered in a field in upstate New York, they saw performers like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Joe Cocker during the three days of peace, love and rock and roll.
Half a century later, music fans will now be able to enjoy music from those who were huge names back then, as well as those who are the top artists now.
But “Woodstock 50” isn’t just going to be a concert held at the original site, now the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported.
The weekend will start with a screening of the “Woodstock” documentary on Aug. 15, then a concert by Ringo Starr, Arlo Guthrie and Edgar Winter on Aug. 16, followed by a concert by Santana joined by the Doobie Brothers on Aug. 17, the newspaper reported.
In addition, to those events that are part of the Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival, there will be a full-fledged Woodstock 50 event, with 80 acts that span the decades and musical styles, according to the Journal.
Aug. 16:
- The Killers
- Miley Cyrus
- Santana
- The Lumineers
- The Raconteurs
- Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
- Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
- John Fogerty
- Run the Jewels
- The Head and the Heart
- Maggie Rogers
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Bishop Briggs
- Anderson East
- Akron
- Princess Nokia
- John Sebastian
- Melanie
- Grandson
- Fever 333
- Dorothy
- Flora Cash
- Larkin Poe
- Brian Cadd
- Ninet Tayeb
Aug. 17:
- Dead & Company
- Chance the Rapper
- The Black Keys
- Sturgill Simpson
- Greta Van Fleet
- Portugal
- The Man
- Leon Bridges
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
- David Crosby and Friends
- Dawes
- Margo Price
- Nahko and Medicine for the People
- India Arie
- Jade Bird
- Country Joe McDonald
- Rival Sons
- Emily King
- Soccer Mommy
- Sir
- Taylor Bennett
- Amy Helm
- Courtney Hadwin
- Pearl
- John-Robert
- IAMDDB
Aug. 18:
- Jay-Z
- Imagine Dragons
- Halsey
- Cage the Elephant
- Brandi Carlile
- Janelle Monae
- Young the Giant
- Courtney Barnett
- Common
- Vince Staples
- Judah and the Lion
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Boygenius
- Reignwolf
- The Zombies
- Canned Heat
- Hot Tuna
- Pussy Riot
- Cherry Glazerr
- Leven Kali
- The Marcus King Band
- Victory
- Hollis Brown
- John Craigie
- Amigo the Devil
- Liz Brasher
Tickets will go on sale for the Ringo concert on March 22. Woodstock 50 tickets go on sale April 22.
The Museum at Bethel Woods is also hosting exhibits to commemorate the original Woodstock festival.
