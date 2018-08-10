0 Texas woman gets requests for makeup tips after mugshot goes viral

DALLAS - A former Texas A&M University student who was arrested for marijuana possession has turned into an internet sensation after her mugshot went viral.

Marshala Perkins, 19, said she “was bored” the night of her Feb. 6 arrest and did a makeup tutorial on Facebook Live before going out to a party, the Star-Telegraph reported.

Her mugshot was picked up by the Twitter account Mugshot Baes, retweeted and liked over 280,000 times.

possession of marijuana pic.twitter.com/RYMqEqmBIy — Mugshot Baes (@mugshotbaes) April 18, 2018

“Someone has reached out to me about starting my own makeup line. It’s crazy. My mind is blown,” Perkins told the Star-Telegram. “Now it’s turned into something so positive so I’m just going to embrace it and see where it takes me.”

Perkins said on the night of her arrest, she was waiting for her friends in her car when a Greenville police officer pulled up behind her.

The officer smelled marijuana and found 2 grams during a search of the car, Perkins said.

She was booked at Hunt County Jail and released the next day.

After her mugshot started to go viral online, Perkins said she was embarrassed.

“My phone started going crazy,” Perkins told the Star-Telegram. “I was still kind of embarrassed about it because it was something I didn’t want people to know. But then when I started reading the comments I was like, besides me being in jail people are really noticing my talent and what I can do.”

Since then, she’s gained hundreds of followers on her Youtube channel. She has also launched an Instagram account for makeup tutorials and appointment bookings.

