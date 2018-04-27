Texas man gets life in prison for beating, stomping girlfriend's baby

ARLINGTON, Texas - A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after his conviction for beating and stomping his girlfriend’s baby to death, KDFW reported.
Joshua Beard and the child’s mother, Alexis Botello, are accused of burying the girl in Parker County.
According to police, in 2014 Beard slammed 18-month old Tylea so hard onto a bed that she bounced off it and hit the ground. He then stomped on her, police said.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit for Botello, Beard put Tylea’s body in a car. They drove from Arlington to a Walmart in Weatherford, where they bought gloves and shovels. The couple then allegedly dug a grave under the bridge, buried the child and covered her with logs and rocks, KDFW reported.
Botello later confessed to police and told them where to find Tylea’s body, KDFW reported. She was wrapped in a blanket and wearing only a diaper, according to the affidavit.
