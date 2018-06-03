Teachers, school personnel eat free at Red Robin on Tuesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is offering teachers, counselors, administrators, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers a free meal Tuesday to show gratitude for “educating us on the fundamentals.”
“Red Robin knows that remarkable people make us better, and we look forward to welcoming all educators to our restaurants on June 5 to show our appreciation for all the hard work they put in throughout the school year,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin.
The chain is offering teachers a Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries on dine-in orders. Red Robin has five Tavern Double Burgers with fries on its menu for $6.99.
The deal requires a valid school ID. No purchase is necessary. For more information about Red Robin’s teachers eat free promotion, click here.
