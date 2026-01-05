Trial delayed for Georgia teen accused of murdering mother, stepfather

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection was delayed Monday for the trial of Sarah Grace Patrick, the teenager accused of killing her mother and stepfather.

James and Kristin Brock were shot and killed inside their Carrollton home in February 2024. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter found their bodies.

Months later, investigators arrested Patrick, Kristin Brock’s 17-year-old daughter, and charged her with shooting and killing them.

A grand jury later indicted Patrick on eight counts, including murder and aggravated assault.

Officials are now eying a start date for the trial in August.

