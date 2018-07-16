Target competes with Amazon with own prime day promotions

We’re hours from the beginning of Amazon’s Prime Day -- the day (and now half) that bargain shoppers will scour the online retailer for one or more of its million deals worldwide.
But Amazon isn’t alone in the discount day.
Target has announced its version of the shopper’s online paradise called “red-hot summer savings.”
Some of the deals include 30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands, 25 percent off beauty and personal care products and 30 percent off top Google products, Fortune reported. The company also promotes that no membership is required to cash in.
Target is also giving customers the chance to try out its same-day delivery program free for six months. Free same-day delivery is eligible to shoppers whose online order is more than $100, Fortune reported.
Target’s red-hot summer savings deals start Tuesday morning through 11:59 p.m. CDT.
The same cannot be said for Amazon’s Prime Day, which is exclusively for Prime members.
Other companies are also riding Amazon’s discount coattails.
EBay announced it will have “thousands of exclusive deals” Tuesday, with no membership required, CNBC reported.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowes, Jo-Ann Stores and J.C. Penney have said that they will price match Amazon’s prices, but items must be in-stock, identical items and sold by Amazon, not a third-party seller, USA Today reported.
Best Buy will price match “a non-Prime Day offer that is available to any shopper,” according to USA Today.
